Football: Former Ohio State coach Earle Bruce reportedly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Legendary college football coach Earle Bruce, who led Ohio State’s program from 1979 to 1987, has been diagnosed with and is battling the early stages of Alzheimer’s, according to Matt McCoy of 610 WTVN.

Prayers to Earle Bruce & his family as Coach Bruce battles the early stages of Alzheimer's. Earle's passion for Ohio State is unmatched — Matt McCoy (@MattMcCoyWTVN) August 25, 2017

The 86-year-old coach, who was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2002, held an 81-26-1 record while coaching the Buckeyes. Ohio State went undefeated in his first season as coach and reached the Rose Bowl twice during his tenure.

Prior to becoming the Buckeyes’ head coach, Bruce, an Ohio State graduate, spent six seasons as an assistant coach (1966-71), focusing on the offensive line and the defensive backfield.

Bruce was honored during halftime of last season’s Ohio State-Rutgers football game as he “dotted the i” during the Ohio State Marching Band’s rendition of Script Ohio.