Football: Four-star defensive end Andrew Chatfield decommits from Ohio State

A little over two months after committing to Ohio State, four-star defensive end Andrew Chatfield reopened his recruiting process Monday evening.

I just open my recruitment please respect my decision 🙏🏾 — Andrew Chatfield™ ⛽️ (@Drew_Chatfield) August 8, 2017

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native committed to the Buckeyes June 1. Two weeks ago, he received an offer from the Florida Gators, fueling speculation he might flip his commitment to the in-state program.

Chatfield is the No. 297 overall play in his class and the 14th-best weakside defensive end, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Ohio State now has 16 commitments in its 2018 recruiting class. One defensive end – five-star Georgia native Brenton Cox – remains committed to the Buckeyes.