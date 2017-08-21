Football: Ohio State names 2017 team captains

Nine Ohio State football players, including redshirt senior quarterback J.T. Barrett, the first three-time captain in program history, were named team captains Monday evening.

The players, which include five defensive players and four players on offense, were voted captains by their teammates.

Redshirt senior center Billy Price and redshirt senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis join Barrett as multi-year captains. Only 10 players in Ohio State football history have been named team captain more than once.

Three underclassmen — redshirt junior defensive end Sam Hubbard and redshirt junior receivers Terry McLaurin and Parris Campbell — and three other upperclassmen — senior defensive end Jalyn Holmes, redshirt senior defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle and redshirt senior linebacker Chris Worley — were also named team captains.