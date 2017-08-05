Home » Gallery » Gallery: 2017 Pelotonia

Gallery: 2017 Pelotonia

By : westerheide.14@osu.edu August 5, 2017 0

Many riders in the 2017 Pelotonia write down the names of family members and friends who have been affected by cancer. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Members of Team Buckeye get together before beginning their rides in the 2017 Pelotonia. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
A Team Buckeye rider continues down the route from Columbus to Gambier during the 2017 Pelotonia. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor

Riders begin the the 2017 Pelotonia in downtown Columbus. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
The starting point for riders in the 2017 Pelotonia. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Flags hang along the Pelotonia route in remembrance of biker’s family and friends who have been affected by cancer. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor

Bikers ride through Granville, just one of the stops along the 2017 Pelotonia route. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
