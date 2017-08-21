Gallery: Fashion Meets Music Festival 2017

A model walks for the Moskal Fashion Show on Saturday, Aug. 19. | Credit: Ethan Clewell | For The Lantern.
Joe Jonas of DNCE performs as the band closes the festival. | Credit: Ethan Clewell | For The Lantern
South Korean guitarist JinJoo Lee plays with DNCE on Saturday night. | Credit: Ethan Clewell | For The Lantern.
DNCE closes out the festival with its hit single "Cake By the Ocean" on Saturday night. | Credit: Ethan Clewell | For The Lantern.
Rapper Fetty Wap performs on the main stage on Saturday night. | Credit: Ethan Clewell | For The Lantern.
Canadian musician Lights performs at FMMF on Saturday. | Credit: Credit: Ethan Clewell | For The Lantern.
Another design from the Moskal show on the runway stage Saturday. | Credit: Credit: Ethan Clewell | For The Lantern.
Singer and songwriter Kristen Kontrol performs on Friday, Aug. 18. | Credit: Ethan Clewell | For The Lantern.
A group of models walk for the Identic and Jess Daily fashion show on Saturday. | Credit: Ethan Clewell | For The Lantern.
A female model for the Identic and Jess Daily fashion show on Saturday. | Credit: Ethan Clewell | For The Lantern.
A model walks for the Micheal Drummond-Project Runway show on Friday night. | Credit: Credit: Ethan Clewell | For The Lantern.