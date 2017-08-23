Gallery: Pelotonia 2017

Bikers ride through Granville, one of the stops along the 2017 Pelotonia route. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Flags hang along the Pelotonia route in remembrance of biker's family and friends who have been affected by cancer. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Riders begin the the 2017 Pelotonia in downtown Columbus. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Many riders in the 2017 Pelotonia write down the names of family members and friends who have been affected by cancer. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
A Team Buckeye rider continues down the route from Columbus to Gambier during the 2017 Pelotonia. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor