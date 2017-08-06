Gallery: Summer Commencement 2017 By Jack Westerheide: westerheide.14@osu.edu August 6, 2017 0 One graduate receives her degree from President Drake during summer commencement on August 6. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor Archie Griffin is presented with the Distinguished Service Award at the 2017 summer commencement in the Schottenstein Center. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor Congresswoman Joyce Beatty spoke on the importance of supporting women’s success in America during her Ohio State Summer Commencement Address. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor 1,500 students received degrees and certificates at Ohio State’s Summer Commencement. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor 1,500 students received degrees and certificates at Ohio State’s Summer Commencement. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor Congresswoman Joyce Beatty spoke on the importance of supporting women’s success in America during her Ohio State Summer Commencement Address. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor Congresswoman Joyce Beatty repeated the idea, that “When women succeed, America succeeds.” Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor Ohio State University President Michael Drake spoke on the importance of good decisions during his Summer Commencement speech. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor 2017-08-06 Jack Westerheide tweet