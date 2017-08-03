Joe Biden to speak at Pelotonia opening ceremony

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be speaking Friday at Pelotonia’s opening ceremony.

The CEO of Pelotonia, Doug Ulman, announced the speakers Thursday in a video posted to Twitter. “We also have Dr. Jill Biden and former Vice President Joe Biden joining us this year to share their son Bo’s story and all that they’re doing with the Biden Cancer initiative and we can’t thank them enough for coming to Columbus and joining the greatest team ever,” Ulman said in the video.

Also speaking will be cancer survivor, former professional soccer player and Survivor: Africa winner, Ethan Zohn.

The opening ceremony celebration will begin at 3 p.m. from Friday at the McFerson Commons and North Bank Park in the Arena District. The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.

The grassroots fundraiser consisting of five, 45, 55, 100, 135 and 180-mile bike rides of volunteers and fundraisers has raised $143 million for cancer research since it began in 2008 and will consist of 8,000 riders and 3,000 volunteers for this weekend’s ride.