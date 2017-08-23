Men’s basketball: Andre Wesson receiving treatment for ‘medical issue,’ Buckeyes ‘optimistic’ he can play in fall

The Ohio State men’s basketball team could be dealt with a heavy blow as the Buckeyes might be missing forward Andre Wesson for an undisclosed period of time, a university spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Wesson has been undergoing tests for a medical issue over the summer, which was first reported by Eleven Warriors.

The university spokesperson issued the following statement to The Lantern:

“Ohio State sophomore forward Andre Wesson has been undergoing testing and monitoring over the summer for a medical issue. Additional testing will be conducted in the coming weeks. The Ohio State men’s basketball program is optimistic Andre will be able to continue his athletic career with the Buckeyes this season.”

As a freshman, Wesson averaged 11.6 minutes per game while appearing in 29 of the Buckeyes’ 32 games. The former three-star prospect averaged 2.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He shot 36.5 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc, while succeeding on 53.6 percent of free throw attempts.

Wesson is the oldest brother of freshman center Kaleb Wesson and the elder son of Keith Wesson, a member of the Ohio State men’s basketball team from 1982-1987.