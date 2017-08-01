Men’s basketball: Former Michigan guard Andrew Dakich added to Ohio State roster

Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann announced Tuesday that redshirt senior guard Andrew Dakich has been added to the roster for the 2017-18 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman originally reported that the 6-foot-2 guard would transfer from Michigan to Ohio State on July 17, reversing a previously made commitment to play his graduate season at Quinnipiac University.

Michigan grad transfer Andrew Dakich told ESPN that he will be playing at Ohio State next season. Chris Holtmann needed help in backcourt. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) July 17, 2017

“We’ve added Andrew Dakich (to our roster),” Holtmann said. “I’m going to leave out where Andrew came from. But we’re excited about the addition of Andrew. He’s already been to a couple of our workouts.”

Dakich redshirted his senior season at Michigan to enable himself to play for his graduate season. He had previously requested to redshirt each of his sophomore and junior season, but instead opted to play on the team.

Over his three year career, the Zionsville, Indiana, native has totaled 49 games played (no starts) and 203 minutes. He averaged 0.4 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. He was thrice named a member of the Academic All-Big Ten (2015-17)

Dakich’s basketball roots are deep as he is the grandson of Thomas Dakich (basketball player at Idaho State University and Bowling Green) and son of Indiana guard Dan Dakich who played under Bob Knight from 1981-85 and coached at Bowling Green and Indiana. Dan is now a college basketball analyst on ESPN.

Holtmann will lead Dakich and the rest of the Buckeyes into their first game against Robert Morris on Nov. 10 with a yet-to-be-announced start time.