Men’s Basketball: Former Ohio State guard JaQuan Lyle to reportedly transfer to New Mexico

Months after junior guard JaQuan Lyle quit Ohio State’s men’s basketball team, he has reportedly found a new home. Lyle is headed west to play for and attend New Mexico, according to TheLoboLair.com.

He will have to sit out the 2017-18 season, per NCAA transfer rules, since he has not graduated.

Lyle was arrested and charged for three misdemeanors – public intoxication, criminal mischief to a vehicle and disorderly conduct – May 13. Later that day, an Ohio State spokesman told The Lantern Lyle had quit the team April 11.

Tuesday evening, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann told season ticket-holders that he did not expect Lyle to return to Ohio State. He said he consulted the players on a decision about whether to entertain Lyle’s return.

“We’ve also involved our entire team in some of those decisions that were made,” Holtmann said. “Obviously they were here and I wasn’t.”

Last season, Lyle averaged 11.4 points per contest and led the Buckeyes with 142 assists in 31 games, including 24 starts. He was the final player from Ohio State’s 2015 recruiting class on the Buckeyes’ roster. Now, all five are enrolled and playing at different universities.

Lyle isn’t the only former Ohio State men’s basketball player in the state. A.J. Harris, who was also a member of the Buckeyes’ 2015 recruiting class, transferred to New Mexico State after the 2015-16 season and will be eligible to play this upcoming season.