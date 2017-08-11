Men’s basketball: Jeremiah Francis commits to UNC

Class of 2019 four-star point guard Jeremiah Francis will not follow in the footsteps of his father, Jerry Francis, and go to Ohio State as he announced Friday he had accepted an offer to play basketball at the University of North Carolina.

Jeremiah is ranked as the top prospect in the state of Ohio in the 2019 class by the 247Sports Composite rankings. The site also ranks the 6-foot-3, 190-pound point as the seventh-best at his position in the country and the 61st-best national player.

He received an offer from UNC just nine days ago on Aug. 2, the 12th offer he had received from a school. Ohio State had offered him a scholarship on Feb. 18, 2017 during the Thad Matta era. He also paid Butler an unofficial visit on April 14 when now-Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was the head coach of the Bulldogs.

Jeremiah’s father Jerry spent four seasons playing for the Buckeyes from 1985 to 1989. During his career, he totalled 1,486 points, placing him 20th on the all-time scoring leaders list.