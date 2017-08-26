Men’s basketball: Ohio State loses commitment of 2018 recruit Torrence Watson

Ohio State lost its only commitment in the class of 2018 Saturday when three-star shooting guard Torrence Watson announced via Twitter that he would be re-opening his recruitment.

The Whitfield School product from St. Louis cited a desire not to travel so far from home for school as his chief reason for no longer staying committed to the Buckeyes.

The scouting service 247Sports listed Watson as the 123rd-best prospect in the nation on its composite rankings. The site also ranks him 25th-best at his position and the fourth-best recruit in the state of Missouri.

Watson received his scholarship offer from the Buckeyes on June 15 and committed on July 10. He had previously received offers from Iowa State, Tulsa, UNLV, West Virginia, Missouri and Vanderbilt. Butler also offered Watson a scholarship on Nov. 6, 2016, when current-Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann was in charge of the team.