Men’s basketball: Ohio State optimistic Andre Wesson “could be back shortly”

Ohio State men’s basketball forward Andre Wesson’s availability for the 2017-18 season was called into question last week when the Buckeyes announced the sophomore was undergoing medical tests on an undisclosed medical issue.

One week later, Wesson appears to be on his way back to the court well before games start in November.

“We are completing the medical evaluating process and anticipate having Andre (Wesson) back on the court shortly,” team spokesman Dan Wallenberg said in an email.

Wesson played 29 games, averaging 11.6 minutes and 2.3 points per game as a freshman.

Having Wesson healthy would give new coach Chris Holtmann more breathing room with a thin roster of nine 11 scholarship players that includes two former walk-ons. Wesson, a Westerville native, is one of three small forwards on the team with Keita Bates-Diop and freshman Kyle Young.