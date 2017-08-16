Ohio State announces entire 2017-18 women’s basketball schedule

Ohio State announced its entire 2017-18 schedule, featuring games against powerhouse programs such as Louisville, Duke and Stanford, Wednesday evening. Game times and television networks will be announced at a later date.

The Buckeyes, who return four starters, including two-time Big Ten Player of the Year senior guard Kelsey Mitchell, open the season with a matchup against 2017 Final Four participant Stanford on Nov. 10 as part of the previously announced Countdown to Columbus event. This will be the only game Ohio State plays in St. John Arena, as every other will be played at the Schottenstein Center.

Two days later, on Nov. 12, as part of the season-opening event, the Buckeyes host Louisville. Ohio State was scheduled to play Connecticut, but will instead play the Cardinals. The matchup was changed due to television demands and travel logistics, according to a release from Ohio State.

Idaho comes to Columbus to face off against Ohio State on Nov. 15. The Buckeyes then head to Las Vegas to take part in the South Point Shootout which will be held over Thanksgiving weekend. The full field of teams has yet to be announced.

The Buckeyes will stay on the road as they head to Durham, North Carolina, to face Duke as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Ohio State plays four more games – versus Maine (Dec. 3), at Florida (Dec. 6), versus Dartmouth (Dec. 15) and at Cincinnati (Dec. 17)– before heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Cornhuskers to kick off its in-conference schedule.

Three teams – Michigan (Jan. 7 and 16), Penn State (Jan. 31 and Feb. 25) and Indiana (Dec. 31 and Jan. 13) – are scheduled to have home-and-home series against the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes will play home games against Minnesota (Jan. 4), Michigan State (Jan. 28), Rutgers (Feb. 8), Purdue (Feb. 18) and Northwestern (Feb. 21).

Ohio State will head on the road for away matchups against Nebraska, Maryland (Jan. 22), Iowa (Jan. 25), Wisconsin (Feb. 3) and Illinois (Feb. 13). It will also play South Florida on Feb.11 in Tampa, Florida.

During Big Ten play, Ohio State doesn’t host more than two home games in a row or go on the road for more than two games

Ohio State will also participate in one exhibition game – against Urbana on Nov. 5 – prior to the season opener.