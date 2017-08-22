Football: Billy Price and Tyquan Lewis named to AP preseason All-American list

A day after the Associated Press’ preseason top 25 poll, the AP unveiled its list of preseason All-Americans, naming redshirt senior center Billy Price to the first team and redshirt senior defensive end Tyquan Lewis to the second team.

This is the first time either player has been named to the preseason list.

Price has already been gaining quite a bit of notoriety this preseason, having already been named to the watch lists for both the Rimington Trophy as well as the Outland Trophy. He will be starting at center on the offensive line for the Buckeyes after making the transition from right guard after the 2016 season.

As the reigning Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, Lewis has been racking up the preseason accolades this year. He was named a preseason player to watch out of the Big Ten and was named to a pair of award watch lists: the Bednarik Award and the Bronko Nagurski Award.

The pair of teammates will be expected to live up to the preseason hype and help defend Ohio State’s No. 2 ranking in the AP Preseason Poll when they travel to take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.