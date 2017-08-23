Football: Joe Burrow out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair broken bone in throwing hand

The race for the backup quarterback position might be over as Joe Burrow underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his right hand, a team spokesperson said Wednesday. Austin Ward of Land of 10 is reporting he is expected to be out four to six weeks.

Burrow, who was quarterback J.T. Barrett’s backup in the spring, suffered the injury during practice on Monday, and had an operation Tuesday to repair the fracture.

Coach Urban Meyer had stated on Aug. 14 that the competition for the backup quarterback spot was just between Burrow and Dwayne Haskins, though he acknowledged Tate Martell had been impressive in practice. Following Burrow’s surgery, Haskins is expected to be named the backup quarterback for Ohio State to begin the season.

Coming off the first season in which he appeared on the field, Burrow had the benefit of past experience on his side as he entered the backup quarterback competition. The redshirt sophomore had appeared in five games last season, completing 22 of 28 pass attempts — two of which went for touchdowns — and amassing 226 yards through the air. He also carried the ball 12 times over the season, scoring a touchdown and totaling 58 yards on the ground.

Ohio State will begin their season on Aug. 31 against Indiana on the road, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m.