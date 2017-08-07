Football: Michael Hill suspended for beginning of 2017 season

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer announced during Monday’s press conference that redshirt senior defensive tackle Michael Hill will be suspended for “a couple games.”

Hill started all 13 games for Ohio State in 2016, registering 21 tackles including three tackles for loss. The fifth-year from Pendleton, South Carolina, was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season and has played in all 26 games the past two seasons. He graduated Sunday.

Even with the loss of Hill for the foreseeable future, the Ohio State defensive front has plenty of talent with redshirt senior Tyquan Lewis, redshirt junior Sam Hubbard, sophomore Nick Bosa and senior Jalyn Holmes all returning at defensive end and redshirt sophomore defensive tackles Dre’Mont Jones and Robert Landers having bursted onto the scene in their first full season playing for the Buckeyes last season.

No. 2 Ohio State opens the 2017 season against Indiana in Bloomington, Indiana, on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.