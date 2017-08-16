Home » Sports » Basketball » Men’s basketball: Big Ten unveils 2017-18 conference schedule

By : myers.1669@osu.edu August 16, 2017 0

The Big Ten Conference released the 2017-18 men’s basketball conference schedule, giving Ohio State first-year coach Chris Holtmann his first look at a packed calendar, which features two games in December and home-and-homes with Michigan and Indiana.

The Big Ten was forced to schedule two conference games in early December due to the conference tournament being played at Madison Square Garden in New York, the week before the NCAA Tournament is unveiled in March. Traditionally, the Big Ten tournament has been the final conference tournament to end before the NCAA selection show.

Ohio State will open Big Ten play with a trip to Madison, Wisconsin, on Dec. 2 for its only date with the Badgers, which follows the Phil Knight Invitational in Oregon and the Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Clemson. Then the Buckeyes play at home two days later versus Michigan.

Holtmann and his team will play one game at home against Michigan State (Jan. 7), Maryland (Jan. 11), Nebraska (Jan. 22) and Illinois (Feb. 4), and they will play one game on the road against Wisconsin, Northwestern (Jan. 17), Minnesota (Jan. 20) and Purdue (Feb. 7).

Ohio State’s conference opponents it will face twice are Michigan, Indiana, Rutgers, Penn State and Iowa.

The Buckeyes have three consecutive road games from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20 followed by a four-game home stand from Jan. 22 to Feb. 4. Ohio State will end the season at Indiana, Holtmann’s third away game in four games.

 

Sun. Nov. 5 vs. Wooster (exhibition) Columbus
Fri. Nov. 10 vs. Robert Morris Columbus
Sun. Nov. 12 vs. Radford Columbus
Thu. Nov. 16 vs. Texas Southern Columbus
Sun. Nov. 19 vs. Northeastern Columbus
Thu. Nov. 23 vs. Gonzaga (PK 80) Portland, Oregon
Fri. Nov. 24 Florida/Stanford (PK 80) Portland, Oregon
Sun. Nov. 26 TBA (PK 80) Portland, Oregon
Wed. Nov. 29 vs. Clemson (Big Ten/ACC Challenge) Columbus
Sat. Dec. 2 at Wisconsin Madison, Wisconsin
Mon. Dec. 4 vs. Michigan Columbus
Sat. Dec. 9 vs. William & Mary Columbus
Sat. Dec. 16 vs. Appalachian State Columbus
Tue. Dec. 19 vs. The Citadel Columbus
Sat. Dec. 23 vs. North Carolina (CBSSports Classic) New Orleans
Sat. Dec. 30 vs. Miami (OH) Columbus
Thu. Jan. 4 at Iowa Iowa City, Iowa
Sun. Jan. 7 vs. Michigan State Columbus
Thu. Jan. 11 vs. Maryland Columbus
Sun. Jan. 14 at Rutgers Piscataway, New Jersey
Wed. Jan. 17 at Northwestern Rosemont, Illinois (Allstate Arena)
Sat. Jan. 20 vs. Minnesota  (Super Saturday) New York (Madison Square Garden)
Mon. Jan. 22 vs. Nebraska Columbus
Thu. Jan. 25 vs. Penn State Columbus
Tue. Jan. 30 vs. Indiana Columbus
Sun. Feb. 4 vs. Illinois Columbus
Wed. Feb. 7 at Purdue West Lafayette, Indiana
Sat. Feb. 10 vs. Iowa Columbus
Thu. Feb. 15 at Penn State University Park, Pennsylvania 
Sun. Feb. 18 at Michigan Ann Arbor, Michigan
Tue. Feb. 20 vs. Rutgers Columbus
Fri. Feb. 23 at Indiana Bloomington, Indiana

