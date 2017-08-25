Ohio State planning $7.8 million renovation to Woody Hayes Athletic Center

With a focus towards the future of athletic facilities at Ohio State, the Board of Trustees on Thursday voted to approve a renovation plan of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center’s east wing for $7.8 million in its Finance Committee meeting.

The plans would create a new kitchen and nutrition area to provide a dining area in the practice facility. In addition to the dining area, the Woody will also have an expanded lounging area for the players, as well as a recovery and rehabilitation area. More offices and storage space will also be added to the facility, as will team-activity areas.

The Board said the plans were made in an effort to improve the environment for athletes at Ohio State, and that they have discussed the plans with football coach Urban Meyer to find what could be improved in the WHAC for the student-athletes.

Of the $7.8 million project budget, $6.9 million will be allotted to construction with contingency while $900,000 will go towards professional services.

Following the approval of the plan by the Board, the design and bidding of the renovation will begin in September 2017 and run through February 2018. Construction is expected to begin in March 2018 and conclude in December of the same year.

Tom Knox of Columbus Business First reported the project would receive 90 percent of its funding from donors and anything else would come from operations funding from the athletic department.

The Board will vote Friday to approve the construction plan.