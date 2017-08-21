Ohio State student apologizes for online video

An Ohio State student, second-year Katelyn Rust, has apologized for a video that was taken of her and posted to Twitter, which garnered the attention of many, as well as condemnation from Undergraduate Student Government, for what they say to be racist dialogue.

In a statement given to The Lantern, Rust said, “First and foremost racism is wrong. I, in no way, think that anyone is less of a person than anyone else because of their skin color, nationality, religion, sexual preference or otherwise and sincerely apologize for all the words in this twitter video.

“I have personally apologized to the young woman who posted this video and explained that my weird reference had nothing to do with her skin color. I was quite simply very hurt, and angry with an ex-boyfriend and jealous of her. Nothing more.

“Again, I say in the strongest possible terms that racism is despicable and I apologize for any hurt or pain this tweet caused this young woman or anyone else. I sincerely ask for forgiveness from this young women (sic), the OSU student body, faculty and alumni family.”

Since the original video was posted, it has been taken down by Aleigha Mason, a first-year at Miami University (Ohio), the woman whom Rust’s words were about.

Mason posted to Twitter early Monday morning and said she took the video down not because she felt bad for Rust, but because at the end of the day, Rust “is a human too even though she thinks I am less than that.”

“Let this be a lesson to all,” Mason said in the 1:57 a.m. post.