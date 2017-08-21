Ohio State student draws criticism for online video

A video posted online of an Ohio State second-year business major, Katelyn Rust, is getting the attention of many, including condemnation from the university’s Undergraduate Student Government for what they say to be racist dialogue.

The 10-second video, posted to Twitter Sunday night, shows Rust directly talking to the camera, saying “F*** yourself you are hooking up with a black girl. That’s weird. That’s weird as f***. F*** you.”

Aleigha Mason, a first-year at Miami University (Ohio), is subject of the video, and posted it. “Its crazy that racism still exists here @OhioState can’t believe the color of my skin is “weird”. @KatelynRust a sophomore at osu,” Mason tweeted.

“I didn’t even know she existed until today. I danced with her ex boyfriend and for what I understand that’s why she made that video,” Mason said in a text. “I just want her to understand that her comments are hurtful and not okay.”

Twitter users are also questioning Rust’s level of coherence, stating that she appears to be intoxicated. Rust has not responded to The Lantern’s request for comment.

Sophie Chang, Ohio State’s Undergraduate Student Government Vice President condemned Rust’s words.

In a tweet quoting the video, Chang said “This type of behavior & rhetoric is unacceptable. @ OhioState is home to so many & should not be made to feel any less due to skin color.”

The video — which seems to be a video taken of someone’s Aug. 11 saved cell phone recording of Rust — has been quote tweeted by multiple people tagging Ohio State’s Panhellenic Association and Pi Beta Phi chapter, of which Rust is a member, calling for an action by either to reprimand Rust.

“We were made aware of the tweet today. The content in the video is in no way aligned with Pi Beta Phi’s values. We are currently working through our member accountability process,” Ohio State Pi Beta Phi President Tricia Gore, said on behalf of the university chapter and the national organization.

The Lantern has reached out to Ohio State PHA’s president and judicial officer, but did not receive comment before publication.

Update, 8/21 at 1:35 a.m.: This article was updated to include the joint nature of Pi Beta Phi’s response.