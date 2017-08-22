Pelotonia 2017 sets record with 8,000 riders, 137,000 individual donors

Pelotonia 2017 was another banner year for the largest bicycle race in Ohio.

With more than 137,000 individual donations, 8,000 riders and $16 million in fundraising raised this year, Pelotonia 2017 eclipsed the number of total riders and donors from last year.

The donation window is open until Oct. 6, and race organizers are hoping the 2017 year surpasses 2016’s record-setting total of $24 million.

The fundraising goal for the 2017 year is $25.5 million, according to documents released for the upcoming Board of Trustees meeting.

This year, the individual donations flooded in from 49 states and 61 countries, all going toward cancer research at the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State.

The money raised from the annual bike ride across Ohio went toward 433 student fellowships, over 100 grants, funding of 87 senior scientists and the implementation of three statewide initiatives.

Since 2009, the race’s first year, over $145 million has been raised in the name of cancer research, with every dollar going toward the cause.