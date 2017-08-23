What’s up: Aug. 24-27: Welcome Week wraps up with events through the weekend

Thursday, Aug. 24

Buckeye Kick-off, 6-8 p.m. at Ohio Stadium. The Welcome Week event will include free food and other activities. Admission is free.

Lil Uzi Vert, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The rapper performs with opener Bibi Bourelly. Tickets are $45 plus fees.

Friday, Aug. 25

OUAB Welcome Week Concert, doors open at 6 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center. German-Russian DJ and producer Zedd will perform. Tickets are free with a BuckID.

Bobaflex, 6 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The hard-rock group will perform with Liquid6teen and Lovesick Radio. Tickets are $25 plus fees.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Community Commitment, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Ohio Union. Students can participate in a one-day community service event and volunteer at various agencies in Columbus. Free to participate, event is first-come, first-serve.

Park Street Festival, all-day event on Park Street, 525 Park St. The event will feature live music from local acts, craft vendors, food trucks, games and activities. Admission is free.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Jason Isbell, 7:30 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. The Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter will perform tracks off his newest album, “The Nashville Sound,” with this band, the 400 Unit. Tickets start at $49 plus fees.