What’s up: August 10-16: 90s Fest and Festival Latino come to town

Thursday, August 10

My Morning Jacket, 6 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The Kentucky rock band will perform with The Districts. Tickets are $40.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

The Rocket Summer, 7 p.m. at Skully’s Music Diner, 1151 N. High St. The multi-instrumentalist singer and songwriter will perform. Tickets are $17 plus fees via Ticketweb.

Lake Street Drive, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1152 N. High St. The southern-rock band will perform tracks off its new album “Side Pony” alongside Cuddle Magic. Tickets are $22 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

COSI After Dark, 5:30 p.m. at COSI, 333 E. Broad St. Explore COSI with this 21-and-over event. There are drinks and activities along with this month’s theme, “Throwback Thursday.” Admission is $14 in advance and $16 at the door.

“Scarecrow” and “Emperor of the North,” 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts. The 1973 films will be shown as part of the Wexner’s summer Hollywood Deep Cuts series. Admission is $6 for students and $8 for the public.

Friday, August 11

Summer in the City, 5:45 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. WNCI 97.9’s annual summer concert will feature Jon Bellion, Kyle, AJR and Hey Violet. Tickets are $35 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Dick Dale, 9 p.m. at Park Street Saloon, 525 Park St. The surf-rock guitarist will perform. Tickets are $35 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Pearl Market, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Pearl Alley downtown, between Broad Street and Gay Street. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce, hand-crafted merchandise and delicious food every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 13.

“Kill, Baby… Kill,” 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts. The 1966 gothic horror film will be shown. Admission is $6 for students and $8 for the public.

Saturday, August 12

90s Fest, 4 p.m. at the Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. The festival brings the best of the 90s music, food, fashion and culture, and it features artists like TLC and Blackstreet. General admission tickets are $35 plus fees via Eventbrite.

Festival Latino, all day at Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St. The two-day festival gives visitors the opportunity to experience traditional and contemporary Latin American culture through performing and visual arts, educational workshops and authentic cuisine. Admission is free.

Sunday, August 13

Peddler’s Picnic, 10 a.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. Located on the North Market’s outdoor pavilion, the first picnic of the summer will showcase handmade and vintage fine art and jewelry from local vendors. The market will run every Sunday until October.

Goodale Park Music Series, 12:30 p.m. at Goodale Park, 120 Goodale St. The local multi-genre group Noe Salsa Project will perform under the gazebo. Admission is free.

Monday, August 14

Monday Movie Madness, 8 p.m at R Bar Arena, 413 N. Front St. “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” will be shown. Admission is free.

Tuesday, August 15

Waxahatchee, 8 p.m. at Park Street Saloon, 525 Park St. The alternative-rock singer will perform with Palehound and Outer Spaces. Tickets are $15 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

“Nocturama,” 7 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts. Director Bertrand Bonello’s 2016 film will be shown. Admission is $6 for students and $8 for the public.

Wednesday, August 16

Die Antwoord, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The South African hip-hop group will perform as part of its “Love Drug World Tour.” Tickets are $37.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Farmer’s Market, 3:30 p.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St. Shop from local farmers, enjoy cooking and wellness demonstrations as well as live music and food trucks. Admission is free.