What’s up: August 17-23: Fashion, music and food trucks throughout the weekend

Thursday, August 17

“Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars,” 9 p.m. at the Wexner Center for the Arts Drive-In at the Wexner Plaza. The 1973 film documents David Bowie’s final performance at London’s Hammersmith Odeon. Admission is free.

Red Shoes and Brews, 5 p.m. at Seventh Son Brewing, 1101 N. 4th St. Enjoy craft beer at the inaugural event. One dollar from every beer will also be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. Admission is free.

Night Light 614, 7:30 p.m. at Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St. Enjoy the night’s featured film, “Dazed and Confused,” at this 21+ event, featuring Columbus’ best food trucks, craft beers and wine. Tickets are $6 in advance and $15 at the gate via www.nightlight614.com.

Friday, August 18

Fashion Meets Music Festival, 3:30 p.m. at Fortress Obetz, 1841 Williams Road The two-day music festival will include three stages of live music and one runway stage. This year’s lineup features names like T-Pain, Fetty Wap, Third Eye Blind and DNCE. Designs by local and international designers will be showcased as well. One-day tickets are $50 and two-day passes are $90 via http://www.fmmf.us/.

Columbus Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m. at Bicentennial Park and Scioto Mile, 233 S. Civic Center Drive. The seventh-annual, two-day event features the Midwest’s largest food truck festival, and more than 50 of the best food trucks from Ohio and surrounding areas. The Admission is free.

Jacob Sartorius, 6:30 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1522 N. High St. The 14-year-old singer and social media personality will perform. Tickets are $25 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Iconic Rock Uncensored, 8 p.m. at the Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St. Enjoy live music from Qmf96’s house band No Regrets and guest appearances by former Ohio State football player Zach Boren and magician and comedian Michael Kent. Tickets start at $19.95 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Pearl Market, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Pearl Alley downtown, between Broad Street and Gay Street. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce, hand-crafted merchandise and delicious food every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 13.

Saturday, August 19

WAG! Fest, 11 a.m. at Prairie Oaks Metro Park, 3225 NE Plain City-Georgesville Road The biggest dog event in Ohio takes over the metropark this weekend, featuring a variety of events to celebrate dogs and people. Admission is free.

Desert Noises, 7 p.m. at The Basement, 391 Neil Ave. The indie-rock band from Utah will perform. Tickets are $10 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Sunday, August 20

Student Involvement Fair, 4 p.m. on the Oval.

Peddler’s Picnic, 10 a.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. Located on the North Market’s outdoor pavilion, the first picnic of the summer will showcase handmade and vintage fine art and jewelry from local vendors. The market will run every Sunday until October.

Monday, August 21

Buck-I-Frenzy, 12 p.m. at the RPAC.

Tuesday, August 22

Kendrick Lamar, 7:30 p.m. at the Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Drive. The rapper will perform with YG and DRAM as part of his “DAMN Tour.” Tickets start at $39.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Gov’t Mule, 6 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The southern rock-jam band will perform with Blackberry Smoke. Tickets are $38 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Current Swell, 7 p.m. at the Basement, 391 Neil Ave. The Canadian indie-rock band will perform with the Castros. Tickets are $10 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Wednesday, August 23

Farmer’s Market, 3:30 p.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St. Buy produce from local farmers and enjoy cooking and wellness demonstrations as well as live music and food trucks. Admission is free.

OUAB Movies on the Oval, 8 p.m. on the Oval. Welcome the first week of classes with a special showing of “Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2.” Admission is free with a BuckID.