What’s up: August 3-9: Comic Con comes to town, Gallery Hop is back

Thursday, August 3

Rascal Flatts, 7 p.m. in the Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave. The country music trio from Ohio will perform. Tickets start at $45 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Think Like an Artist, 5 p.m. at the Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St. Join Creative Control Fest for an evening of arts, crafts and beer. Design your own glass beer mug and get a drink ticket from Platform Brewery’s featured craft beer. Admission is $10 plus pay-what-you-want.

Ohio State Fair continues at the Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave. The annual fair brings live music, rides, competitions, exhibitions, fair food and much more through August 6. Single-day tickets start at $6 via Ticketmaster or at the gate.

Night Light 614, 7:30 p.m. at Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St. Enjoy the night’s featured film, “Bridesmaids,” at this 21+ event, featuring Columbus’ best food trucks, craft beers and wine. Tickets are $6 in advance and $15 at the gate via www.nightlight614.com.

Friday, August 4

Pearl Market, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Pearl Alley downtown, between Broad Street and Gay Street. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce, hand-crafted merchandise and food every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 13.

PnB Rock, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The R&B/Urban-soul musician will perform. Tickets are $35 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Joe, 7:30 p.m. in the Celeste Center at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave. The singer-songwriter will perform with Ro James and Kevin Ross. Tickets start at $25 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Dublin Irish Festival, 4 p.m. at Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Parkway, Dublin, Ohio. Celebrate Irish heritage at this three-day event, featuring 65 live acts, food, drinks, Celtic sports and more. One-day tickets are $15 at the door and three-day passes are available online via www.dublinirishfestival.org.

Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, 4 p.m. at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, 400 N. High St. Part of North America’s largest pop-culture touring expo, the three-day event celebrates movies, television, comics and more. Tickets start at $35 via Front Gate Tickets.

Saturday, August 5

Gallery Hop, 4 p.m. in the Short North Arts District. Explore Columbus’ art scene with an evening of gallery exhibitions, street performances and the many restaurants and bars the district has to offer.

Halestorm, 3 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The rock band will headline 99.7 The Blitz’s Great Summer Smokeout. Tickets are $29.97 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Tee Grizzley, 9 p.m. at XO Nightlife, 40 E. Long St. The hip-hop artist from Detroit will perform. Tickets are $30 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Sunday, August 6

Declan McKenna, 6 p.m. at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. The English singer will perform tracks off his debut album “What Do You Think About the Car?” Verified resale tickets are $97 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Peddler’s Picnic, 10 a.m. at the North Market, 59 Spruce St. Located on the North Market’s outdoor pavilion, the first picnic of the summer will showcase handmade and vintage fine art and jewelry from local vendors. The market will run every Sunday until October.

National Mead Day, 11 a.m. at Brothers Drake Meadery & Bar, 26 E. 5th Ave. Activities include free tours of the meadery and mead-making demos, with bourbon barrell apple pie on tap and food all-day long. Admission is free.

Goodale Park Music Series, 12:30 p.m. at Goodale Park, 120 Goodale St. The local pop-funk duo Counterfeit Madison and Mary Lynn will perform under the gazebo. Admission is free.

Monday, August 7

“Two Weeks Notice” Comedy Showcase, 6 p.m. at Four String Brewing Company, 985 W. 6th Ave. The show features comedians John Phillips and Georgia Barnes, and pizza and beer deals throughout the night. Admission is free.

Monday Movie Madness, 8 p.m. at R Bar Arena, 413 N. Front St. Enjoy a showing of the original “Ghostbusters.” Admission is free.

The Wild Reeds, 8 p.m. at Rumba Cafe, 2507 Summit St. The alternative-rock group will perform with Holy Ghost Tent Revival. Tickets are $12 plus fees via Ticketweb.

Tuesday, August 8

Pearl Market, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Pearl Alley downtown, between Broad Street and Gay Street. Visitors can enjoy locally grown produce, hand-crafted merchandise and food every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 13.

Alter Bridge, 6:30 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1722 N. High St. The rock group will perform. Tickets are $27.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Movies by Moonlight, 8:30 p.m. at Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy an outdoor showing of Disney’s “Moana.” Admission is free.

Wednesday, August 9

Farmer’s Market, 3:30 p.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St. Shop from local farmers, enjoy cooking and wellness demonstrations and enjoy live music and food trucks. Admission is free.