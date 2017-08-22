Your guide to free food during Welcome Week

With Welcome Week upon us, it seems there’s an event happening at every hour of every day. However, the beauty of being at one of the largest schools in the country isn’t only the never-ending opportunities to get involved. More importantly, it’s about everyone’s favorite thing: free food.

Check in with your residence hall for events and opportunities to get free food from the comfort of your own building this week. If you’re willing to step out, here’s your guide to all the free food events happening on campus through the weekend:

Tuesday Aug. 22:

Block Party

RPAC Plaza from 5:15 p.m.

Enjoy an end-of-summer celebration brought to you by Block “O.” Students will enjoy free food, games and a chance to connect with current Block “O” members.

Campus Outreach Cookout

South Oval, 5:30 p.m.

The religious community group will be offering a free cookout and a chance to win tickets to rapper Kendrick Lamar’s show at the Schottenstein Center at 7:30 p.m.

Catholic Rush Week: Cookout and Ice Cream Social

St. Thomas More Newman Center, 64 W. Lane Ave., 6:30 p.m.

Buckeye Catholics and the Catholic Student Organization team up to offer students a free cookout and ice cream to end the first day of classes.

University Student Government Information Sessions

Thompson Library, Room 202, 6:30 p.m.

Not only is this a good time to talk with Undergraduate Student Government representatives and learn more about the student organization, but you also get free cookies and lemonade.

Wednesday Aug. 23

USG Information Sessions

Suzanne M. Scharer Room in the Ohio Union, 6:30 p.m.

Not only is this a good time to talk with USG representatives and learn more about the student organization, but you also get free cookies and lemonade.

OUAB: Movie on the Oval

The Oval, 8 p.m.

OUAB presents a free showing of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” Finish up your day of classes with food and a film –– all free with a Buck ID. Food is available starting at 8 p.m., followed by the movie at 8:30 p.m.

Young Life College: Big Bangin’ Barbeque

Lawn between Siebert Hall and Park-Stradley Hall, 6 p.m.

Young Life College, a community of Christian students and young adults, will be providing free burgers, hot dogs and drinks to all students. Bring your friends and enjoy an evening of music, corn hole, Kan Jam and more.

Thursday Aug. 24

USG Information Sessions

RPAC Meeting Room 1, 6:30 p.m.

Just like Tuesday and Wednesday, this is not only a good time to talk with USG representatives and learn more about the student organization, but you also get free cookies and lemonade.

Family Affair and Reunion and BSA Cookout

South Oval, 5 p.m.

Student Life, the Multicultural Center, the Frank W. Hale Jr. Black Cultural Center and Black Student Association invite students who identify with the African and American experience to come together and celebrate a new year. The organizations will provide free food, a live DJ and a chance to connect with other members of the community.

Friday Aug. 25

Graduate Student Welcome Picnic

Faculty Club, 4 p.m.

OUAB and the Graduate School invite graduate students to the fall welcome picnic. Enjoy free food, music and games, with a cash bar on site. Students may also bring a non-graduate student guest.

Latinx Welcome Cookout

South Oval, 4 p.m.

The Multicultural Center sponsors the annual welcome cookout for Ohio State’s Latin American and Latino communities. Enjoy free food, activities and a chance to meet and network with others.

USG Information Sessions

Creative Arts Room in the Ohio Union, 6:30 p.m.

In case you missed the event on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, USG is offering an opportunity to talk with representatives and learn more about the student organization alongside free cookies and lemonade.

The Hog Roast

Graham Expeditionary Middle School, 140 E. 16th Ave., 8 p.m.

Join student Christian organization Real Life-Cru for slow roasted hog and a night of music.

Saturday Aug. 26

Community Commitment

Ohio Union, 9 a.m.

Since 1997, student service organization Pay It Forward has sponsored an annual, day-long service event to kickoff the school year, according to its website. More than 1,000 students will meet at the Ohio Union and travel to agencies across Columbus where they’ll serve the community in the largest single-day service event held on a college campus.

All volunteers will receive a free breakfast and a free lunch. The event is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Sunday Aug. 27

H2O and Cookout

Hitchcock Hall, Room 131, 11 a.m.

H2O, the non-denominational church geared towards college students, is offering music, real-life stories and doughnuts. Meet other students and learn about the community at the event, which will be followed by a cookout.

Catholic Rush Week: Spaghetti Dinner

St. Thomas More Newman Center, 64 W. Lane Ave., 7 p.m.

Enjoy a free homemade spaghetti dinner and desserts prepared by members of Buckeye Catholics and St. Thomas More Newman Center.