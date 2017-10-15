Banking, apartments an adjustment for New Zealand graduate student

For an international student from New Zealand, there were two surprises upon arrival in the United States: the banking system and the apartment situation.These are two adjustments that graduate student Evan Barlow has had to deal with since he came to the United States two years ago. “I have never had to sign my name so much until I got to the U.S.,” Barlow said. “In my country, we very rarely have to use cash; we have ATMs, but we also have an electronic transaction system. This system allowed me to go into the stores and use my pin number. I never had to worry about balancing my check book because the money was taken out right away.”Barlow ran into some difficulties with the banking system here, but has learned to balance what he is spending.The apartment situation in America was also a major adjustment for Barlow. He said in New Zealand it is unusual for people to live by themselves or with one other person. In his country, they live three to six in a flat and they each have their own rooms.”The flats in New Zealand go from run-down to more modern apartments,” Barlow said. “It is very unusual to find ads for one-or two-occupancy flats. If a person lives alone they’re said to be a social outcast or a reject.”Barlow said his reasons for coming to Ohio State were based on his desire to go somewhere different than where New Zealand students typically go after school. Most of these students go on an overseas experience to England for two or three years to work or travel after they graduate.”It is easy to work in Britain because it is easy to find work, and to tour around,” Barlow said. “It is very unusual for a student to decide to go to the United States, and when I said that was where I was going my friends were surprised.”Barlow said that he chose OSU because he was graduating from the University of Otatgo with a degree in statistics, and was looking for a graduate program that offered courses he wanted and possibilities for a teaching assistant position.