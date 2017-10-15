College banking: Options for everyone

When it comes to choosing a banking institution, many students are not aware of the different options banks have to offer.

Huntington, Bank One, and Fifth Third, three of the most commonly known banks on campus, are all conveniently located throughout university grounds so that students can gain easy access to their funds.

While each bank has its own objectives, and each offers its customers different advantages for their banking needs, some of the banks on campus offer student-specialized accounts.

Huntington Bank – www.huntington.comHuntington Bank, located on the corner of High Street and 17th Avenue, has an economical checking account designed especially for students. “This really is an excellent plan for college students,” said Otto Wilson, sales representative for Huntington Banks. Through Huntington, students possess unlimited check writing and unlimited Huntington ATM transactions. “There is only a $50 minimum deposit to open an account with us and there isn’t a monthly fee, which is very beneficial to students,” Wilson said.

Rhonda Franz, a senior in occupational therapy, has banked with Huntington since she was a child. “My parents set me up with a Huntington account when I was younger and I didn’t see the point in switching banks once I went away to college. I’m very happy with the services that Huntington provides and the locations of their ATMs are near my classes,” she said.

According to a brochure, Huntington customers can even select Buckeye Banking, which features pride-stirring Ohio State scenes on their check card, checkbook and checks.

Bank One – www.bankone.comBank One, with locations on High Street, and 11th Avenue and Neil, does not provide a checking and savings plan specifically for students, but has other plans that students may find valuable. Camilla Davis, a customer service representative for Bank One, believes that students can easily find a plan that will suit their personal lifestyles.

The Basic One checking account has a $25 deposit to open with no minimum balance. Further, if a student customer uses direct deposit through Bank One, the Basic One account’s $5 maintenance fee will be waived. “This direct deposit feature is very convenient for students because their money is put right into their account by their employer,” Davis said. “They don’t have to do any of the work. Plus, it saves them some money,” she said.

Davis also described the Value One account, which requires a $700 daily balance and has a reduced cost-of-service fee if Bank One stores the customer’s checks for them.

Bank One checking also offers Overdraft Protection, which deducts funds directly from the customer’s Bank One card. Instead of paying the bank a $28 insufficient funds fee, the consumer will only be charged a $4 transfer fee.

Fifth Third – www.53.comFifth Third Bank, located in the Ohio Union, might be the most conveniently positioned bank on campus. According to a brochure, Fifth Third has a basic checking account designed for students. The Totally Free checking account has no monthly service fees and there are no minimum balance requirements. To open an account, there is a $50 minimum deposit and, although the customer must purchase checks, Fifth Third Banks also provide unlimited check writing.

Andy Schaaf, a senior in criminology, has an account with Fifth Third Bank. He chose to bank with Fifth Third because of its convenience. “I usually go to the Union at least two or three times a week so if I need to get money out, the bank and the ATM are right there,” he said.

Bankers Beware!Many banking institutions have added ATM machines around the campus area. In doing so, student customers can easily deposit, withdraw and transfer money from their accounts without actually having to go inside the bank.

However, customers who use ATMs not affiliated with their specific bank will pay an extra charge to withdraw money. Huntington and Bank One customers pay a $1.50 surcharge fee. Fifth Third charges customers $1.50 in addition to the $1.50 the other banks charge. “Although these fees may seem high, customers are warned of the charges in advance by signs and by the ATM machine’s screen. If customers don’t want to pay this extra charge they should use the ATM machine provided by their bank,” Davis said.

The ATM is not the only service these banks provide. Huntington, Bank One and Fifth Third Bank all offer online Internet banking, which allows customers to view their personal account information and transfer funds on the web.

Other BanksBesides Huntington, Bank One and Fifth Third, students may want to check out account plans at other banking institutions around campus, such as National City (www.nationalcity.com) and Firstar (www.firstar.com).