Grassroots campaign helps OSU student

Zach Wittig

Education has become such a passion for Stephen Reinhardt, a senior in English, that he is dedicating the next several months to campaigning for the District 27 State Representative seat to make his ideas a reality.

Over the past four years at OSU, he has kept up with politics through newspapers and television, and he said he is tired of keeping his ideas to himself.

“I was sick of seeing people with ideas that did not do anything about them,” Reinhardt said. “I have decided to try to make a difference with actions and not just words.”

Reinhardt, who is running against Democratic incumbent Joyce Beatty, is focusing his campaign on distributing state budget money to give programs like education and health care more funding.

“I feel so strongly about education that I am going to give 10 percent of my salary to the urban schools,” he said. “Improving technology is essential to motivate children to continue onto college.”

The OSU College Republicans is also helping with Reinhardt’s campaign. Pat Melton, a junior in political science, is Reinhardt’s campaign manager.

“This campaign is a very unique grassroots effort that shows that politics is not lost with young people,” Melton said. “We are witnesses to the fundamentals of politics.”

Reinhardt’s district includes OSU and runs from the Olentangy River to the Columbus Airport and from southern Clintonville to the Italian Village.

Using the grassroots method of campaigning, Reinhardt goes door-to-door and listens to his constituents’ ideas and opinions to better understand what he needs to emphasize in his campaign.

“My only personal agenda is to help the people,” Reinhardt said. “I have pledged to my voters that I will put all of my efforts to start off by passing one bill, if I cannot do that, I will not run again and I will turn my salary back to the community.”

Jeff Reinhard of Hillard-Darby High School was Reinhardt’s principal during his middle and high school years and has continued to keep in contact with him throughout college.

“Watching Stephen mature during the past years has given me great hope in the future of education,” Reinhard said. “During his journey of discovering who he is, he has developed this gift of seeing the big picture. He sees how different issues impact different groups. (He) has the heart, intellect and creativity for political aspirations and to be a leader.”