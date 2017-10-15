University no place for sex

I was shocked and disgusted when I opened Tuesday’s edition of The Lantern and naively begin to read the column entitled “No itsy bitsy tiny weenies for me.” Opinions on whether penis size “matters” are not and never have been newsworthy, nor do they classify as “art.”

While it is obvious that the author wrote this “article” purely for shock value, it is not clear why it was ever allowed to be printed in our school paper. Whatever happened to responsible editing? Are we expected to believe that no one on the editorial staff realized this article would grossly offend a large number of students and campus visitors? Have vulgar and crass articles become the standard for the paper that purports to be “The student voice of Ohio State University?” If so, why weren’t the students consulted about this change? I believe strongly in freedom of speech, but just because you can say something does not mean that you should, let alone that you should print it in the newspaper.

If The Lantern is preparing its writers to work for the adult magazine industry, then let it be clearly stated so that those of us who are morally opposed to this filth can find our news elsewhere. Otherwise, keep this trash out of our paper.

Scott BeanColumbus, Ohio