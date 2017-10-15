Obama banking on Ohio support at rally

As a part of his campaign to win the Democratic presidential nomination, Sen. Barack Obama will hold a “Countdown to Change” rally in Columbus Friday.

Ben LaBolt, spokesman for the campaign, said the senator will discuss his opposition to the war in Iraq, his belief in challenging conventional thinking in Washington and his record of uniting Democrats and Republicans in order to get things accomplished.

“The goal of the event is to translate the enthusiasm we found for Barack Obama’s campaign in Ohio into an organization ready to turn out the vote when the primary date arrives,” he said.

The event will be held at the Columbus Convention Center, located at 400 N. High St. Obama will speak at 11 a.m. and the doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are still available and 2,000 people are expected to attend, said Michelle Dolgos, an Ohio State graduate student in chemistry and president of Buckeyes for Obama.

Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for general admission and can be purchased online. All money raised will go to the Obama campaign.

The Ohio primary election will be held March 4, 2008. Iowa, the earliest state to hold a primary, will have its primary election Jan. 14, 2008.

Because of Ohio’s late primary date, Dolgos said it is significant Obama is coming to Columbus.

“Most candidates don’t really care about Ohio,” she said. “But he (Obama) has a strong grassroots following here, so it is really significant that he is making a trip to a later primary state.”

LaBolt said the campaign is focusing on building large grassroots organizations in the first four primary states because good performances in these will provide momentum for Obama. The campaign, however, is preparing for a long-term primary race.

Paul Beck, political science professor and dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, said Obama has spent a lot of time in states such as Iowa and New Hampshire, which have early primaries. He said Obama is probably also counting on states with later primaries, such as Ohio.

“Our primary is going to be after a majority of the delegates have been selected already, and things could be over by that point,” he said. “I think he (Obama) is hoping that there’s going to be a longer race than those early primaries might create, so he does indeed need to make investments here (in Ohio).”

Tickets to the rally can be purchased online at my.barackobama.com/Columbusc2c.

