Opinion: Snapchat obsession distracting, questionable at times

“Writing a commentary about Snapchat. Any opinions?” Right after I sent a Snapchat with this caption to my friends, I received more than 10 selfies with responses in one minute.

When I was scrolling through all the Snapchats in my feed, I realized I had been on it all day.

Why are we so obsessed with Snapchat?

A study conducted by Sumpto, a company that works with roughly 50,000 college students on social media, shows that 77 percent of more than 1,600 “social media-savvy” college students surveyed use Snapchat daily.

So it is back to the question again: why are we so obsessed?

“It is good as long as people don’t screenshot.”

The biggest advantage of Snapchat here: it is erasable (although some researchers have said Snapchat actually saves these pictures).

I don’t remember how many times I have gone on Twitter or Facebook and later felt like an idiot for writing something stupid. And then after a while, I would stop posting anything on Facebook and Twitter just to avoid shameful feelings.

Snapchat is no-regret-chat indeed.

Oh, screenshots! What an interesting function of Snapchat. People complain about it a lot, but honestly, I believe many like the app for how risky it is and how entertaining it would be later.

“I can see people’s nude pictures on Snapchat!”

I hope my friend was joking when he said that.

Snapchat seems to provide sexting, texting involved with sexual scenes, a perfect platform since the way Snapchat was designed somehow implies its protection of privacy.

What is noticeable is that according to the survey, less than 2 percent of students actually use Snapchat for sexting.

And then I received a Snapchat from someone I have not talked to for long time, which said, “What’s up?”

And here we go, with pictures, Snapchat helps us be less awkward when we try to contact someone after it’s been a long time.

I guess there are more and more advantages of Snapchat, but seriously, I should probably stop looking at them and get back to studying now.