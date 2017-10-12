Home » A+E » onLAN Ep. 14: Is Pokémon GO worth playing?

onLAN Ep. 14: Is Pokémon GO worth playing?

By , and : Scarpinito.1@osu.edu, nelson.874@osu.edu and sparling.23@osu.edu September 15, 2016 1 Comment

Pokemon Go has been in players’ hands for more than two months now, and the game has received multiple updates since its initial launch. The most recent update introduced the buddy system, allowing players to designate a Pokemon to be their buddy, but is the update enough to save the game from its dwindling player base? Robert Scarpinito, Tiko Nelson and Collin Sparling discuss that and more on this week’s onLAN podcast.

