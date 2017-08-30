30 of the best vegan-friendly eateries in Columbus

Google searches for the word “vegan” increased by 90 percent in 2016, but your search for vegan food in Columbus ends here. The nice thing about living in a large city like Columbus –– the 14th-largest in the United States, to be exact –– is the plethora of vegan-friendly restaurants available. Here are some of the best places in Columbus with plant-based options that can satisfy herbivores and veggie-loving carnivores alike.

Strictly Vegan

Portia’s Cafe

4428 Indianola Ave.

Portia’s is home base for vegans in Columbus. Every item on the menu is plant-based and gluten-free, with many raw options available, too. The menu also features seasonal options and waffles every Saturday and Sunday.

The Loving Hut

6569 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg, Ohio

Located in Reynoldsburg, The Loving Hut is a counter-service restaurant that serves Asian and American-inspired dishes. While it’s a long way from campus, for those able to make it out there its royal pho and thai curry are definitely worth the trip.

Eden Burger

1437 N. High St.

After operating a pop-up for several months, the owners of Eden Burger opened their High Street location this summer in the space that –– ironically –– once housed DareDevil Dogs. The American fare at this joint is 100 percent vegan and includes burgers, fries, onion rings and milkshakes.

Around Campus

TRISM

1636 N. High St.

The menu offered by this eatery, bar and event space is stacked with vegan options. From smoothie bowls to superfood doughnuts, there’s no shortage of plant-based snacks and meals inspired by cuisine from around the world.

Bibibop

1778 N. High St.

This fast-casual, Asian-inspired chain gives customers the option to build bowls from over a dozen ingredients. Tofu, beans and rice are all solid protein options, and any bowl can be piled high with veggies.

Fusian

14 E. 11th Ave.

For quick and tasty customizable sushi, look no further than Fusian. Rolls can be built with either a seaweed or soy wrap, white or brown rice and a large range of veggies and tofu. Don’t forget about its sides, the miso soup and carrot-ginger salad are solid vegan options.

Blaze Pizza

1708 N. High St.

Another fast-casual campus classic, Blaze has no shortage of veggies to choose for your pizza and also offers vegan cheese for an extra $1.

Chipotle/Qdoba

Chipotle: 1726 N. High St.

Qdoba: 1956 N. High St.

While the Chipotle vs. Qdoba debate rages on, they’re together here because they offer essentially the same thing: a fast-casual Mexican option. For those wanting a tofu protein option, Chipotle offers sofritas. If you’re not a fan of the copious amounts of cilantro used in many of Chipotle’s ingredients, or live closer to North campus, Qdoba might be a better pick.

Heirloom Cafe

1871 N. High St.

While it’s not technically a campus dining facility, Heirloom Cafe is located on campus in the Wexner Center for the Arts. It doesn’t take swipes or dining dollars, but BuckID cash can be used to pay for the wide range of vegan-friendly dishes available here, such as its quinoa salad and coconut plate.

Asian

Nida’s Thai on High

976 N. High St.

Located in the Short North, Nida’s is an accessible Thai option for vegans. This Thai place also offers Japanese and Vietnamese cuisine, as well as sweet and spicy dishes for every taste preference.

Basil

Short North: 1124 N. High St.

Brewery District: 460 S. Front St.

A bit on the pricier side, this is a great spot for a nice, plant-based night out. With locations in the Short North and Brewery District, many of the dishes offered at this Thai location are either naturally vegan or can be made vegan upon request.

Lemongrass Fusion Bistro

641 N. High St.

This trendy bistro offers a variety of Asian-fusion vegan dishes. Also on the pricier side, it’s a great place to go for everything from pad thai to sushi in the Short North.

Fukuryu Ramen

1600 W. Lane Ave.

While many popular microwave ramen brands are not vegan-friendly, this joint offers several vegan ramen options. For those not in the mood for noodles, there are salads and rice bowls available that hit the spot.

Mexican

Condado

1227 N. High St.

This laid-back Short North eatery offers margaritas and customizable tacos. Plant-proteins that can be added for fillings include tofu, mushrooms, beans, rice, guacamole and much more.

Mad Mex

1542 N. High St.

For one of the best happy hours around campus and lots of vegan-friendly options, Mad Mex is the place to be. Show up with a BuckID Monday through Thursday from 2 -4 p.m. for half-off food. It has vegan cheese available as a substitution, and definitely check out the Pennsyltucky fried tofu appetizer, it goes great with any flavor margarita.

El Vaquero

Various Locations throughout Columbus

This Ohio chain is a favorite for several reasons including yummy margaritas and an entire vegetarian menu with dishes that can be made vegan with modifications.

Breakfast/Brunch

Oddfellows Liquor Bar

1038 N. High St.

Every Sunday, this short north bar offers what it calls its “Classy as F*** Brunch.” The menu changes from week to week, but there are always vegan options available.

Katalina’s

1105 Pennsylvania Ave.

This Latin and southern-inspired cafe is open every day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but be sure to get here early to snag a table on the patio. There are several vegan options available with and without modifications.

First Watch

1567 N. High St.

This popular chain based in Florida opened near campus mid-summer and offers several vegan-friendly meals for breakfast, lunch and brunch. For both sweet and savory fans, there are several dishes that hit the spot here.

American and Locally Sourced

Acre

Clintonville: 2700 N. High St.

Grandview: 1717 Northwest Blvd.

Sourcing all of its ingredients locally, Acre offers a wide variety of plant-based meals with lots of options for substitutions. From tacos to bowls to wraps, the farm-to-table fare offered here is both fresh and delicious.

The Crest

Clintonville: 2855 Indianola Ave.

Downtown: 621 Parsons Ave.

With both locations sourcing their ingredients from their own gardens, the vegan options here aren’t just tasty but also nutritionally sound and sustainable. The menu varies by location, so try both to find a wide variety of vegan meals.

Bareburger

Short North: 463 N. High St.

Clintonville: 4560 N. High St.

Despite being a burger joint, there are still plenty of meatless options for herbivores to enjoy. It does offer salads and vegan-friendly sides, but for something more hearty it also serves a tasty, plant-based burger.

Northstar Cafe

Various locations throughout Columbus

This Columbus favorite has breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menus that all contain plenty of plant-based picks. It strives to choose locally sourced, organic ingredients and create dishes that are both delicious and wholesome.

The Angry Baker

Olde Towne East: 891 Oak St.

University District: 247 King Ave.

Don’t let the name fool you, it’s impossible to be anything but happy when eating here. They have many vegan-friendly options, including pancakes, wraps, bowls and tacos.

Mediterranean

Brassica

680 N. High St.

Brought to Columbus by the same folks who own Northstar Cafe, this Mediterranean eatery offers a fast-casual setup in the heart of the Short North that feels more expensive than it is. For a vegan meal, skip the meat and load up on a salad, hummus plate or pita with falafel, hummus and veggies.

Lavash Cafe

2985 N. High St.

This authentic counter-service eatery has several delicious vegan dishes to offer. It has plenty of salads, sandwiches and entrees that are vegan-friendly, and its lentil soup is to die for.

Miscellaneous

Pierogi Mountain

2216 Summit St.

Located inside of Cafe Bourbon Street, Pierogi Mountain has a rotating menu of vegan pierogis. Additionally, it sporadically offers other various vegan eats, such as vegan mac and cheese and a veggie burger.

Harvest Bar and Kitchen

2885 N. High St.

This Columbus pizzeria offers several vegan-friendly dishes, including vegan pizza, several plant-based sides and a veggie burger.

Pattycake Bakery

3009 N. High St.

For those with a sweet tooth, Pattycake is absolutely the best place in Columbus to get a vegan pastry fix. Its’ treats can be found at both its’ home location and at various coffee shops and stores around the city.