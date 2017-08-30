Football: Ohio State co-offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson prepares for for game against former team

Just as he has the past six seasons, Kevin Wilson will open the season at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. But instead of crimson and cream, the new Ohio State co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach will be donning scarlet and gray.

From 2011 to 2016, Wilson was the Hoosiers’ head coach, improving them from 1-11 in his first season to 6-6 in his final year. Indiana possessed one of the Big Ten’s top offenses and made bowl games in his final two seasons. He resigned from Indiana on Dec. 1 amid off-the-field issues concerning player mistreatment. Despite the rocky departure, Wilson said he still reflects positively on his time coaching the players.

“You hugged them all, you love them and that to me is the tough thing because you lost a relationship with the kids you love because those kids played very, very hard for us and I’ve got a lot of respect for them,” Wilson said.

Many of the players now playing against Wilson are familiar with the former Indiana head coach and Oklahoma offensive coordinator. Seven starters on last year’s Indiana offense, including quarterback Richard Lagow, and nine starters on defense, led by AP preseason second-team All-American linebacker Tegray Scales, return for the 2017 season.

The familiarity extends from the players to the coaches, as well. Tom Allen was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach after Wilson’s exit. On Tuesday’s Big Ten coaches teleconference, Allen said he and his team have watched some of Wilson’s games at Indiana from last year to scout the new Ohio State co-offensive coordinator.

But Wilson — who will be in the press box with co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day during the game — said that won’t help Indiana very much.

“I mean I never had a playbook,” Wilson said. “You go with what works and what the guys are in the way you attack and you have a game plan and as soon as you get hit in the mouth, things happen and you wad it up and you’ve got the ability to adapt and adjust is what makes it so.”

Last year, the Wilson-led Indiana offense relied primarily on Lagow, a pocket passer. This year, with J.T. Barrett, who rushed for 845 yards in 2016, Wilson believes the offense will look very different from Indiana’s last season.

The co-offensive coordinator isn’t only focused on putting points on the scoreboard. He has also played a role in preparing Ohio State’s defense for an offensive unit he coached.

“[Wilson] and [defensive line] coach [Larry] Johnson have been working together to talk about some things,” redshirt senior defensive tackle Tracy Sprinkle said. “Coach Johnson is giving us cues and stuff every day in meetings. [Wilson]’s helping a lot.”

How much Wilson can truly offer defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, Johnson and the rest of the defense is unknown. The former Indiana head coach was replaced by former Tennessee offensive coordinator Mike Debord, who runs a different style of offense. But, the personnel remains largely the same. The quarterback, two wideouts, the tight and end three offensive linemen who started last season all return.

“I know the way that we’ve played [at Indiana] in years past and I [have] respect for coach Allen, those defensive coaches — all those guys were there with us,” Wilson said. “I know the way they’re coached, I know the way they’re prepared and there’s a reason they’ve been battling and been so good. We’re going to get a tremendous challenge.”