Football: J.K. Dobbins took the field for first offensive snaps

In Ohio State’s first game of the season, freshman running back J.K. Dobbins took the field for the opening drive against Indiana instead of Mike Weber, the listed starter at running back.

During Monday’s press conference, coach Urban Meyer said that Weber was close to being 100 percent after dealing with a hamstring injury earlier in fall practice. Meyer did not say at the time whether he believed Dobbins would be taking the field to start against the Hoosiers.

Dobbins — a four-star running back recruit and second-best all-purpose back in the 2017 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings — has been talked up by running backs coach Tony Alford as one of the most prepared players he’s coached in his 22 years in the industry. Throughout fall practice, Alford said Dobbins was one of the best freshmen he has ever seen citing not only his athletic ability, but also his knowledge of the offensive schemes.