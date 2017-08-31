Home » Lantern TV » Sticky situation: OSU bans dorm-room window art

Sticky situation: OSU bans dorm-room window art

By : suarez.78@osu.edu August 31, 2017 0

The Office of Student Life banned popular dorm-room window art that could be seen across many dorm windows last year. Lantern TV spoke to students to hear their opinions on the ban.

