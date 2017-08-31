The Office of Student Life banned popular dorm-room window art that could be seen across many dorm windows last year. Lantern TV spoke to students to hear their opinions on the ban.
Home » Lantern TV » Sticky situation: OSU bans dorm-room window art
Related Posts
Board of Trustees’ executive sessions might ‘drift outside of the law,’ says open meeting expert
August 30, 2017
Drake talks admission standards, free speech on campus
August 30, 2017
Hurricane Harvey impacting Houston-native Ohio State athletes
August 30, 2017
Ohio State Towers turn 50
August 30, 2017
City’s only homeless youth center breaks off from Ohio State
August 30, 2017