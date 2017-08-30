What’s up: Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Thursday, Aug. 31

Ohio State at Indiana watch party, 7 p.m. on the South Oval. Watch the Buckeyes kick off their 2017 football season on two screens and enjoy free Skyline Chili. Admission is free.

Friday, Sept. 1

Breakaway Music Festival, 12 p.m. at Mapfre Stadium, One Black and Gold Blvd. The two-day music festival features performances from Travis Scott, Diplo, Galantis, Lil Yachty and more. One-day tickets start at $70 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Raveneye, 7 p.m. at Newport Music Hall, 1522 N. High St. The English rock band will perform alongside The Worn Flints, Souther, EYE and Mount Carmel. Tickets are $10 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Greek Festival, 11 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St. The annual four-day event will be filled with authentic Greek food, art and music. Admission is free.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Gallery Hop, 4 p.m. in the Short North Arts District. Explore Columbus’ art scene with an evening of gallery exhibitions, street performances and the many restaurants and bars the district has to offer.

Sunday, Sept. 3

“The Tempest,” 8 p.m. at Schiller Park Amphitheater, 1000 City Park Ave. The Actors’ Theatre presents its final performance of Shakespeare’s dramatic comedy. Admission is free.