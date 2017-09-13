2017 Big Ten football preview: Maryland Terrapins

Location: College Park, Maryland

2016 record: 6-7 (3-6)

Head Coach: D.J. Durkin

2017 record: 2-0

All-time record vs. OSU: 0-3

What Has Happened Thus Far In 2017?

Maryland played spoiler to Texas’ home opener with an impressive 51-41 win. The Terrapins entered as 18.5 point underdogs and left with a signature win for a football program that has been constantly overlooked. Unfortunately, the Terrapins lost their starting quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome to a season-ending ACL injury late in the third quarter of the Texas game, which means the Terrapins must now rely on true freshman Kasim Hill to lead the offense for the rest of their season. In Week 2, Maryland defeated Towson, 63-17.

Impact Player

Junior running back Ty Johnson has the potential to be one of the best runners in the Big Ten. As a sophomore, Johnson led the Terrapins in rushing with 1,004 total yards, six touchdowns while averaging 9.1 yards per carry. In the offseason, Johnson was named to the 2017 Doak Walker Award Watch List. Against Texas, Johnson ran for 132 yards on just 12 carries including one touchdown. Johnson needs to continue his strong performances if Maryland wants to be relevant in the Big Ten.

Strengths

The backbone of the Terrapins’ offense is its ground game. Last year, its running game was ranked in the top 50 in the country. Johnson and Lorenzo Harrison are the scoring catalysts for Maryland this season and pose as legitimate threats to any opponent they play. Johnson is coming off a strong sophomore season, and Harrison was a highly touted recruit with the potential to be the future star of Maryland football.

Weaknesses

The loss of Pigrome means the Terrapins have a question mark at the quarterback position. Coach D.J. Durkin and his coaching staff face a unique challenge, as they now have to prepare for Hill to start the rest of their games. Moreover, the former four-star recruit will have only one more game to adjust to the college level before Maryland opens Big Ten play with back-to-back away games against Minnesota and Ohio State. Hill’s performance will be something to keep an eye on as the Terrapins progress through their season.