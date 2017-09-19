Buckeye Brief: Burrow back, Dixon and Booker injury updates from Urban Meyer in B1G teleconference

The No. 10 Ohio State football team is back to preparing for a more traditional style offense in UNLV, compared to Army’s triple-option offense the Buckeyes faced in Week 3.

Urban Meyer spoke on Tuesday’s weekly Big Ten coaches teleconference, providing injury updates on quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Joe Burrow and linebacker Dante Booker.

Meyer said that Burrow, who was locked in a battle with redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins for the backup quarterback position before the season began, has been cleared to play since breaking his throwing hand before the season.

“Joe has been cleared. He’s practicing,” Meyer said. “He started practicing last week, but we weren’t comfortable with him and we’ll make that decision as this week progresses. But it’s still very close. I think both the quarterbacks give us an opportunity to move the ball.”

Dixon didn’t play in Ohio State’s 38-7 victory Saturday against Army, which prompted the question of another knee injury for the wide receiver who has struggled with his physical health since his freshman year in 2014. However, Meyer said Tuesday that Dixon was held out of Saturday’s game with a hamstring injury.

“I don’t think it’s long-term,” Meyer said.

Dixon tried to play through the injury in warmups, but Meyer said Dixon’s hamstring was still bothering him, which resulted in freshman Trevon Grimes seeing his first action on the field.

Here are more updates from the Week 4 teleconference.

On Dante Booker: “He’s got a little bit of a sore shoulder and also he… It was just a schematic issue that was all assignment based. We felt the other guys were more prepared for that.

On the secondary: “That’s probably number one on the hit list, as far as where we need to see progress on our pass defense, which obviously the secondary is the primary. “But it also goes along with pressuring the quarterback and coverage as well. That’s number one, as far as we need to see marked improvement from the first two games.”

On Jalyn Holmes: “Jalyn’s a very instrumental part of energy of our team. He’s a leader of our team and everybody respects him. I still think there’s still more to be had with his ability and hopefully it’s going to continue … we’re going to have those opportunities to change the game because when he does, he’s a tremendous talent.”

On offenses’ progress versus Army: “I think all phases were better and obviously no disrespect to Army, it’s just a different group than we faced the week before. We’re still a work in progress and still working very hard as a staff and players to become the kind of offense we want to be.”

On UNLV: “Very tough team to navigate and obviously they feel that they have very good players. I think they’re seventh in the country in total offense so they know what they’re doing.”