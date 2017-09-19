Campus area crime map Sept. 11 – 17

A robbery was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred behind the chapter house of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity on Waldeck Avenue near East 17th Avenue on Sept. 11 at 12:04 p.m. According to the online police log, the house cook was unloading groceries from her vehicle when a male suspect began grabbing some of them and loading them into his vehicle. The cook confronted the suspect and he removed the groceries from his vehicle, but pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the cook and told her not to speak of the incident.

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police in the Ohio Union for carrying a concealed weapon on Sept. 12 at 12:02 a.m.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 12 and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on West Maynard Avenue near the Olentangy River.

An incident of public indecency was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at the Panera Bread on North High Street near West 11th Avenue Thursday at 9:50 p.m. According to the online police log, two witnesses told police a man exposed his genitals while sitting near them in the restaurant.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred between 9 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Chittenden Avenue and Indianola Avenue.

