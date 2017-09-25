Campus area crime map Sept. 18–24

An assault was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred in front of the Fourth Street Bar and Grill on North Fourth Street near East 16th Avenue at 11:19 p.m. Sept. 19. According to the online police log, two men told police they were struck by an unknown suspect or suspects. One man was hit in the face. The other was hit in the back of the head.

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police for disorderly conduct at the Schottenstein Center at 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 19, during a performance by The Weeknd.

A theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at the 14-0 carry-out on North High Street near East Eighth Avenue between 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 16. According to the online police log, the complaint was not made to police until Wednesday, after the person reporting had reviewed security footage. The complaint states that a suspect made multiple visits to the store, each time concealing and walking out with Moet champagne, eventually stealing $480 worth.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred on North High Street near East 12th Avenue at 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the online log, a man told police he was punched multiple times in the face and head by three assailants before fighting them off.

A student was arrested by University Police for assault at Park-Stradley Hall Friday at 12:36 a.m.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.