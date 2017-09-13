Campus area crime map Sept. 4 – 10

A sexual assault was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred Wednesday at 9 p.m. in the 44th police cruiser district, which encompasses much of the South Campus area east of North High Street. (Not depicted on the crime map.)

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police at Rhodes Hall for possession of drugs at 9:58 a.m. on Sept. 4.

An incident of public indecency was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred at 10:40 p.m. on Sept. 4 on Summit Street near East 12th Avenue. According to the online police log, a man lowered his pants and exposed his genitalia to others.

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police at the Ohio Union for possession of drugs at 11:57 p.m. on Wednesday.

A male Ohio State student was arrested by University Police at Blankenship Hall for possession of drugs at 12:08 a.m. on Friday.

A man not affiliated with Ohio State was arrested by University Police in the agricultural administration lot for domestic violence and assault at 11:43 p.m. on Saturday.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.