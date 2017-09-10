Chris Holtmann recognized during first quarter of Ohio State-Oklahoma game

The Ohio State fan base caught its first glimpse of its new men’s basketball coach, Chris Holtmann, when the coach was introduced with 10:16 remaining in the first quarter of Ohio State’s home opener against Oklahoma.

Holtmann comes to Ohio State after three seasons at Butler, spent from 2014-17. The Bulldogs posted a 70-31 record and made an NCAA appearance every season. He was named the John McLendon Coach of the Year and Big East Coach of the Year at the end of last season.

Holtmann previously held a season-ticket holder event at the Schottenstein Center on Aug. 1.