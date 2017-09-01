Field Hockey: Ohio State upsets No. 9 Louisville in overtime with a game-winner from Casey Cole

Ohio State’s field hockey team (2-0) upset No. 9 Louisville (2-1) Friday, clinching the 2-1 victory with a goal by midfielder Casey Cole during the first half of overtime in Ohio State’s home opener at Buckeye Varsity Field.

Cole was ecstatic after scoring the game-winner, helping the Buckeyes get their first win against a ranked opponent since 2014 when they defeated No. 3 Virginia.

“It feels amazing that I was able to come through for my team against Louisville,” Cole said. “We knew they were going to come out strong and hard and were going to be a good match. It just feels amazing to be able to pull through for my team like that”

The Buckeyes faced an early deficit as Cardinals forward Marigrace Ragsdale found the back of the net 20:58 into the game.

The second half was back-and-forth until forward Morgan Kile got the Buckeyes on the scoreboard, scoring off a corner at the 61:48 mark. Kile’s goal forced the game into overtime.

Ohio State coach Jarred Martin was excited about the win against a highly-ranked opponent in his home debut as head coach, but said he wants his team to focus on improving each day.

“You know every game kind of has its own vibe to it I guess is the word I want to use. So you know you got to make sure today there’s things we got better at you know there’s things we still got to improve on,” Martin said. “As long as tomorrow we’re better than today and the day after we’re better than tomorrow and make sure we play our best as the season goes on right when it counts.”

The Buckeyes now look ahead to their game against the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) on Tuesday at Buckeye Varsity Field as they continue their non-conference schedule.