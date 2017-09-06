5 dorm-room friendly recipes to try this week

Now in the midst of the third week of classes, it’s fair to assume you’ve tried almost every meal option available on campus. For our fellow classmates with the luxury of a meal plan, the grass isn’t always greener on the other side –– in other words, it’s easy to get sick of campus dining.

Here are five super easy recipes to make in the dorm when you can’t stand the thought of another trip to Scott Traditions.

Chia Seed Pudding:

Chia seeds are full of protein, fiber, omega-3 fatty acids and lots of nutrients. With so much good stuff, it’s hard to believe chia seeds can be an extremely tasty way to start out the day. Chia seed pudding is a simple and flexible breakfast choice.

Chia seed pudding only requires three basic ingredients: any type of milk, any type of sweetener and chia seeds. Pour one part chia seeds to two parts liquid into any container, let sit overnight then just add sweetener and any toppings in the morning.

For a full recipe and step-by-step instructions check out: www.theroastedroot.net.

Southwestern Stuffed Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are full of vitamins A and C, so this recipe is both super quick and super healthy. Start by microwaving the potato for about 10 minutes, and while it is cooking, start making your filling. This recipe is really versatile so you’re free to be creative when it comes to your own taste. However, the recipe does recommend black beans, cilantro, cheese, corn, tomatoes and sour cream.

For the full recipe and step-by-step process check out: www.domesticsuperhero.com.

South Indian Eggplant Curry

Bring some South Asian flair to your meal with this quick eggplant curry. The ingredients might be a little out there, but the meal will definitely taste good. Mix oil, chickpea flour and spices in a bowl, then microwave. Next, add the coconut mixture to the bowl. At the same time, slice the eggplant and microwave it for six minutes. Once it’s cooked, top it off with the spice mixture and cilantro and it’s time to eat.

For the full recipe and step-by-step process check out: www.food.com.

Ramen Stir-Fry

The epitome of “college food,” it’s fair to say ramen noodles are basic and pretty bland. With this quick dorm-ready recipe, it’s easy to upgrade the noodle dish for something more fun. Skip the stovetop and cook the noodles in the microwave (there’s some instructions here). Steam your favorite vegetables like mushrooms, green onions and spinach, add them to the noodles and toss in an egg yolk if you want. The recipe is quick and you can change it up every time.

For a full recipe and step-by-step instructions check out: www.budgetbytes.com.

Coffee Cup Quiche

Put a twist on your regular breakfast and make a fancy quiche –– but in a coffee mug. All you need is some spinach, milk, an egg and some cheese. Start by adding the spinach and veggies to the bottom of the mug with water and microwave. Next up, add the egg, cheese and milk, cover with a paper towel and stick it back in. Bam, a classy quiche in just 5 minutes.

For a full recipe and step-by-step instructions check out: www.bowlofdelicious.com.