Football: Austin Mack ‘probable’ for Saturday’s game against Army

After exiting Ohio State’s 31-16 loss to Oklahoma in the second half with an injury, sophomore wide receiver Austin Mack is “probable” for the team’s game against Army Saturday, coach Urban Meyer said in his press conference.

Mack made a leaping catch in the third quarter of the Oklahoma game and brought down the 31-yard pass, but hit his head when he landed and was forced to leave the game.

“He’s just feeling much better today,” Meyer said. “So they’re very cautious about it. We’ll know more tomorrow. But I put him as probable for the game.”

The second-year wideout has two receptions for 37 yards this season. The two receptions matches his total from a year ago, and the 37 yards eclipse last season’s total of 15. He has been listed every week as one of Ohio State’s starting wide receivers.

Kickoff for Ohio State’s game against Army is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in Ohio Stadium.