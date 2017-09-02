Football: Eric Glover-Williams no longer with Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Eric Glover-Williams is no longer a member of the Buckeyes, as first reported by Austin Ward and Ryan Ginn of Land of 10. An Ohio State spokesperson confirmed the report. No reason has been provided as to why the junior is no longer with the team.

Ohio State sources confirm that Eric Glover-Williams is no longer part of the program. No official reason has been given for departure. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 2, 2017

The Canton, Ohio, native was a safety prior to this season, but made the transition to wide receiver during the spring. He appeared in all 13 games last season on special teams and recorded seven tackles.

Glover-Williams came to Ohio State as a four-star cornerback in the 2015 class and was ranked the No. 101 prospect in the nation, 12th best at the position and fourth best in the state by 247Sports Composite Rankings.